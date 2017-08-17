First Look At The Ice In Little Caesars Arena [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens
Olympia Entertainment announced Wednesday the activities surrounding the opening of Little Caesars Arena.

Thursday we got our first look at the ice inside of LCA.

The Detroit Red Wings tweeted out the following photos, giving fans a taste of what to expect.

The Hockeytown logo still appears at center ice surrounded by sponsors. The photo also shows the amazing-looking scoreboard as well as what I think is the best look inside of the arena to date.

Earlier in the day, WXYZ published a video of the first octopus thrown onto the ice.

What will be the first event you attend at Little Caesars Arena?

