Man Found Slumped Over Wheel Of Car In Oak Park With Gunshot Wound

OAK PARK (WWJ) – An investigation is underway after a man is found shot in an Oak Park shopping plaza.
The 51-year-old was found just before 2 o’clock near the Top That store in the Lincoln Center shopping plaza near Greenfield and Lincoln.
Police say he was slumped over his steering wheel with a gunshot wound to the chest. That man — in critical, but stable, condition.
Investigators do not know the motive of the incident and are calling on the public for help.
If you know anything about this incident you are asked to call Oak Park police.