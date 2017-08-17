Motor City Showdown: Legal Drag Racing Comes To Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – They were firing up the hot rods … and it’s all legal. Motor City Showdown bringing [legal] drag racing and other car stunts to a Detroit Airport in September.

Detroit native and race car driver Brian Olatunji announced the event’s arrival along side one usually cracking down on street racing, Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

“We’re going to be hosting Detroit’s first organizaed and legal drag racing event — the Motor City Showdown,” said Oletungee.

Firing up a hot rod during the announcement — Craig spoke of the city’s history with racing.

“This city has always been a place where young people wanted to meet and show their cars off — wanted to race, but most of it’s been street racing,” said Chief Craig.

“Three to five hundred in the city of Detroit, every weekend … and we chase them around the city usually around two or three in the morning, and looking at the smile on the gentleman’s face — he knows I know — as Brian pointed out; a legal, sanctioned raceway.”

Motor City Showdown takes place on September 23 at the Coleman A. Young International Airport on the city’s east side — get more information here.