Michigan State University Denies Request By White Nationalist Group To Speak On Campus

EAST LANSING (WWJ) – Michigan State University has rejected request by a group white nationalist group to hold an event on campus.
MSU made the announcement Thursday, after a consultation with law enforcement officials.
“Michigan State University has decided to deny the National Policy Institute’s request to rent space on campus to accommodate a speaker,” the university said, in a statement.
“This decision was made due to significant concerns about public safety in the wake of the tragic violence in Charlottesville last weekend. While we remain firm in our commitment to freedom of expression, our first obligation is to the safety and security of our students and our community.”
MSU said Wednesday it would “closely” review the request by group, which is headed by high-profile white nationalist Richard Spencer, adding that the school takes seriously its obligations to accommodate a broad range of speech.
A source told WWJ Newsradio 950 that the university board met Thursday afternoon in a closed session.
The University of Florida has also denied a similar request by the group.