US Marshal Injured In Crash On I-75

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities say an agent with the U.S. Marshals Service was injured in an accident on I-75 in southwest Detroit.

The accident happened Thursday morning along northbound I-75 at Springwells, near the Rouge River Bridge.

The agent crashed into the median wall. Other circumstances surrounding the accident weren’t immediately clear.

The agent’s current condition is unknown.

I-75 N on Fort St overpass, U.S. Marshall car hit median wall front-first. Agent said to be "pretty beat up." 75N traffic backed up. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/FzZnJRlneJ — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) August 17, 2017

WWJ Tipster Michelle was just coming off the Rouge River Bridge past the construction zone when she came upon the scene of the crash.

“There was a police car facing east to west, turned sideways on northbound I-75. At least one more vehicle was involved. There were a couple vehicles parked on the shoulder and then semi’s on the right shoulder, also,” she said.

Traffic was reduced to one lane as crews cleared the scene, creating a mile-long backup. All lanes have since reopened to traffic.

