US Marshal Injured In Crash On I-75

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities say an agent with the U.S. Marshals Service was injured in an accident on I-75 in southwest Detroit.
The accident happened Thursday morning along northbound I-75 at Springwells, near the Rouge River Bridge.
The agent crashed into the median wall. Other circumstances surrounding the accident weren’t immediately clear.
The agent’s current condition is unknown.
WWJ Tipster Michelle was just coming off the Rouge River Bridge past the construction zone when she came upon the scene of the crash.
“There was a police car facing east to west, turned sideways on northbound I-75. At least one more vehicle was involved. There were a couple vehicles parked on the shoulder and then semi’s on the right shoulder, also,” she said.
Traffic was reduced to one lane as crews cleared the scene, creating a mile-long backup. All lanes have since reopened to traffic.
