Powerball Jackpot Rises To $510 Million, 5th Largest In Game’s History

DETROIT (WWJ) – How would you like to be a mega rich multi-millionaire?

The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $510 million ($324.2 million cash value) after no winning tickets were sold for Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 9-15-43-60-64, and Powerball 4.

The next drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. Saturday. It’s the fifth largest jackpot in Powerball history and the eighth largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

The odds of winning Powerball are a dismal 1 in 292.2 million. The largest Powerball jackpot, worth $1.586 billion, was won in January 2016 and split among three people who matched the winning numbers.

The last Michigan player to win the Powerball jackpot was Julie Leach, of Three Rivers. She won the game’s $310.5 million jackpot on Sept. 30, 2015.

If a Michigan player wins Saturday’s $510 million jackpot, it would be the largest lottery prize ever won in Michigan. The current record holder is Donald Lawson of Lapeer, who won a $337 million Powerball jackpot on Aug. 15, 2012.

Powerball tickets for tonight’s drawing can be purchased throughout the state and online at MichiganLottery.com until 9:45 p.m. for $2 each. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to five times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.