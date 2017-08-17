Spotters: Tornado Appears In Michigan’s Thumb Area

DETROIT (WWJ) – Reports of a Tornado from Michigan’s Thumb region Thursday evening.

National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Manion says they saw rotation, but there’s some work to be done before a touch-down can be confirmed:

“So, at the time, it’s unconfirmed,” he said around 9 p.m. “We do have a couple of reports on hand from a couple of our spotters — about two miles south of Decker — we had a spotter that’s confirmed that a tornado touched down and we also had reports in Kingston of trailers that were overturned and we had shingles off the roofs and some trees that were torn off. However will need to send out a spotter team, first thing tomorrow morning, in order to confirm a tornado touched down and the strength of the tornado,” said Manion.

He says that by 8 p.m. they were seeing enough rotation on radar — combined with reports from the spotter network – “that we put a confirmed tornado warning out for parts of Sanilac and Tuscola counties.”

At this time there are no reported injuries and the extent of damage is not known.

