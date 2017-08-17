The Most Painful First Pitch In History [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

There are some amazing first pitches in the history of baseball.

Whether it was Miss Texas throwing an awful pitch, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles doing a flip or 50 Cent failing miserably, none will be as memorable the one Jordan Leandre threw before the Red Sox game Wednesday night.

Leandre is a 17-year-old cancer survivor who threw the first pitch during the Jimmy Fund Telethon.

Emotions were flowing for this young man and the ball must have slipped and wound up hitting a photographer right below the belt.

Jordan spoke with CBSBoston.com and gave his play-by-play.

“As soon as it left my hand, I knew it wasn’t going to go close to the plate,” Jordan said. “Once I saw it hit him I just turned around and put my hands over my mouth. I couldn’t believe it hit him there of all places.”

Feel free to caption this, America pic.twitter.com/ZUXdacFAXV — Tony Capobianco (@TonyCapobianco) August 17, 2017

Tony Capobianco was the photographer who was nailed and he tweeted “feel free to caption this, America” with a shot of the ball from his angle.

Jordan had a great sense of humor about the pitch saying, “and believe it or not, I’m a pitcher which makes this situation even funnier.”

No one will ever forget this pitch.