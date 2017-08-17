Ump Hernandez Shakes Kinsler’s Hand On Field After Criticism

August 17, 2017 9:10 AM
Filed Under: Angel Hernandez, Detroit Tigers, Ian Kinsler

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Umpire Angel Hernandez has shaken hands on the field with Ian Kinsler, a day after the Detroit Tigers second baseman said the veteran ump should find another job.

Hernandez was working second base Wednesday night for the finale of Detroit’s series at Texas. When Kinsler took his position for the bottom of the first inning, there appeared to be a few words shared between the two before Hernandez walked up to Kinsler and shook his hand, and then briefly put his hand on the second baseman’s shoulder.

It wasn’t clear how or who initiated the handshake.

Kinsler’s harsh and extended criticism of the umpire before Tuesday’s game came a day after he was ejected from the series opener Monday for questioning balls and strikes while Hernandez worked behind the plate.

Hernandez said after Tuesday’s game that he didn’t care what Kinsler said and was only concerned about doing the best job he can.
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

