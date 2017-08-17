Vehicles Mangled In Crash On Detroit’s East Side

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are investigating a serious crash on the city’s east side that left two people trapped inside their vehicles.
The accident happened early Thursday morning on East Canfield and Beniteau Street, between Mack and I-94 near Fiat Chrysler’s Jefferson North Assembly Plant.
Police say a Jeep and a Pontiac collided at the intersection. When officers arrived on the scene, the Pontiac was upside down and the Jeep was on its side.
Crews had to use the Jaws of Life to free both drivers from their vehicles. They were both taken to the hospital; current conditions are unknown.
Circumstances leading to the crash weren’t immediately clear.
The crash remains under investigation.
