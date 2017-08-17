Western Michigan Man Killed In Crash With Car Fleeing Police

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (AP) – Police say a shoplifting suspect fleeing police in a stolen car collided with an SUV, killing a 92-year-old western Michigan man.
The Norton Shores Police Department says the crash Thursday morning killed Duane Quigg of Norton and left his passenger, 90-year-old Elaine Carsok of Norton Shores, seriously injured.
Police say an officer had pulled over a 39-year-old Grand Rapids man suspected of shoplifting, but when the officer stepped out of his vehicle, the suspect sped off. Then say the officer ended the pursuit but continued following and observed the crash.
Police say attempts to revive Quigg at the scene were unsuccessful.
They say multiple warrants for the suspect’s arrest had been issued.
