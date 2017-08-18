African World Festival To Take Place This Weekend In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) — Get ready for the sounds of African drums and singing as the African World Festival comes to town this weekend.

The 35th annual African World Festival has arrived for an entire weekend of fun at the Charles H. Wright Museum in Detroit. The event provides a chance to experience African drumming, singing and dancing. There are also hundreds of vendors on hand showcasing African arts, crafts and ethnic foods.

R&B vocalist Eric Benet took the main stage on Friday night. Benet, who’s a four-time Grammy-nominated vocalist, spoke with WWJ prior to his show and said he’s always been thankful of his fans throughout his career.

“I gave it my all and probably one of my favorite compliments that I get is when people tell me that they have been a fan of my recordings and music, but when they come see me live they say ‘I didn’t know you could sound even better than the record,'” Benet said.

The event runs throughout the weekend. The hours of service are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

The event is completely free and is intended for the whole family.

Click here to see the entire schedule for this year’s event.