Detroit Police Officer Injured In Crash, Chase On East Side

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit police officer is recovering from injuries after a dramatic chase, shooting and crash on the city’s east side.

Police say the chase began around 12:15 a.m. Friday near Mound and Robinwood, when the officer in an unmarked car saw two vehicles chasing each other with someone in one of the cars firing shots at the other.

When the officer attempted to stop the cars, he was t-boned by one of the vehicles. After the crash, police say the suspect got out of the vehicle and started running away on foot. The officer gave chase, during which the suspect pulled out a weapon, according to police. At that point, the officer fired two shots at the suspect, missing both times.

Police say the officer lost sight of the suspect, but a witness pointed out that he was hiding in a car near their home. The officer located the suspect and he was taken into custody without further incident.

The driver of the second car involved in the initial incident fled the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.