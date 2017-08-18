Dodgers top Tigers, 8-5

By Noah Trister

DETROIT (AP) — Chris Taylor had four hits including a pair of doubles, and the Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed Adrian Gonzalez back from the disabled list with another victory, beating the Detroit Tigers 8-5 on Friday night.

Gonzalez doubled in his first plate appearance since June 11, one of six two-base hits on the night for Los Angeles. The Dodgers (86-34) have won 20 of their last 23 games and are 51-9 over their last 60.

Rich Hill (9-4) labored through five innings, allowing three runs and six hits, but the Dodgers gave him plenty of support. Corey Seager drove in three runs for Los Angeles, and Logan Forsythe scored three times.

Justin Upton homered twice and Victor Martinez also went deep for the Tigers, but Jordan Zimmermann (7-10) allowed seven runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Gonzalez was activated before the game after being out with a herniated lumbar disk.

Detroit took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the Dodgers wasted little time wiping out that deficit. Forsythe hit an RBI single in the second, and Taylor added a run-scoring double. Corey Seager’s two-run single put Los Angeles ahead 4-2.

Joc Pederson and Taylor hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the fourth to make it 6-3. It was Taylor’s third four-hit game of the season.

Zimmermann allowed seven runs for a second consecutive start. Detroit has lost five straight.

The Dodgers have won 37 consecutive games in which they’ve scored four or more runs.

Gonzalez doubled and scored in the second and hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

With the Dodgers ahead 8-4, Kenley Jansen came on in a non-save situation in the bottom of the ninth and allowed a solo homer to Upton, the Detroit star’s fourth hit of the game. Miguel Cabrera and Nicholas Castellanos added singles off Jansen, who eventually closed out the game by striking out Martinez and James McCann.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (lower back strain) threw a bullpen session before the game, and manager Dave Roberts said he’ll likely pitch a simulated game Tuesday or Wednesday when the team is in Pittsburgh. … While activating Gonzalez, Los Angeles optioned INF Rob Segedin to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Tigers: Detroit put RHP Anibal Sanchez (left hamstring strain) on the 10-day DL before the game and recalled OF JaCoby Jones from Triple-A Toledo.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (4-6) starts Saturday’s game at Detroit.

Tigers: RHP Michael Fulmer (10-10) takes the mound in a game that will likely include a matchup of last year’s Rookie of the Year winners — Fulmer and Seager.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.