Double Brain Freeze! ‘Bring Your Own Cup’ Day Is Back At 7-Eleven

DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s a cool deal that has Slurpee fans seeing double.
7-Eleven is bringing back its Bring Your Own Cup Day for the end of summer. But this time, the special event goes for two days instead of one.
Customers can bring in any size container and fill it with their favorite Slurpee from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday Aug. 18 and Saturday Aug. 19. The cost to fill your chosen “cup” at participating stores is $1.50, the average cost of a medium Slurpee drink.
Your container must be leak-proof, safe and sanitary, and fit upright through an in-store display with a 10-inch-diameter hole. That means no trash cans or duffel bags, kiddy pools or kitchen sinks.