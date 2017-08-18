Hatch Detroit Finalists Announced — Vote Now

DETROIT (WWJ) – Hatch Detroit has announced the four finalists competing for $50,000 to help open a store — and you can help to pick the winner.

Which sounds like the best idea to you? The finalists are as follows:

• Baobab Fare is a restaurant, market and juice bar, offering an array of prepared menu items, groceries, juices and other retail products unique to East Africa. Customers will be warmly welcomed to simply shop for retail products such as herbs, spices, produce, fresh meat or other groceries.

• Bar Botánica will be a mixed-use craft cocktail bar and café in the Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood of Detroit. Its unique concept takes inspiration from the mystery and magic of botánicas—shops that sell plants, herbs, candles and other mystical products used in Afro-Caribbean spiritual practices.

• Detroit Blows will efficiently provide women in Detroit with high-quality, specialized blowout hair styling services at a great value, utilizing non-toxic, high-performance products in a welcoming and enjoyable atmosphere.

• The Lip Bar is a beauty brand that exists to disrupt traditional beauty ideals by focusing on their beliefs to guide the products they produce. The products are free from harsh chemicals and filled with natural and organic oils. The products are responsibly made and affordable.

Public voting for the finalists continues until next Friday, August 25, at noon. Along with the $50,000, the winner will receive $200,000 in other support to open a store in Detroit, Highland Park or Hamtramck.

To vote, visit HatchDetroit.com.