Michigan Matters: Solar Eclipse – Motor City Style, Donald Trump’s Fallout

It was a show dedicated to the total solar eclipse that will happen this Monday that generated buzz on “Michigan Matters” as University of Michigan theoretical astrophysicist Emily Rauscher appeared to talk about what folks in Michigan can expect to see.

University of Michigan theoretical astrophysicist Emily Rauscher (credit: Razan Isaac/CBS 62)

She appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of the show, to talk how this eclipse is historic in so many ways.

The Roundtable of Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, Michigan Political Leadership Program Co-Director Susy Avery, Mark S. Lee, President, The Lee Group, and Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. (credit: Razan Isaac/CBS 62)

Then the round table of L. Brooks Patterson, Susy Avery, new co-director of MSU’s Michigan Political Leadership Program, and Mark Lee, of The Lee Group, appeared to dissect fallout of the deadly altercation in Charlottesville, Va. where a white supremacist drove into a crowd of demonstrators, killing one and injuring dozens more.

Patterson and Avery — both Republicans — had very different views when it came to President Donald Trump and his response. Trump held press conferences and also tweeted in a series of controversial communications that upset many .

You can hear the heated conversation by watching “Michigan Matters” 11:30 Sunday on CBS 62.

