MSU Student Dies From Apparent Heroin Overdose, Police Say

EAST LANSING (WWJ) — Police in East Lansing are investigating after a student was found dead from an apparent heroin overdose.
Authorities responded to a call around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday when a concerned friend called police, according to the Lansing State Journal. Officers had to break down the door of the 22-year-old’s home — located on the 1100 block of Beech Street — when arriving on the scene.
Police Lieutenant Steve Gonzalez said there were no signs of foul play.
An investigation will continue as police await the results of a toxicology report.
The identity of the student has not been released at this time.