Oh Baby! Jeter Welcomes Birth Of Daughter

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Hannah Jeter and Derek Jeter pose next to his number in Monument Park at Yankee Stadium during the retirement cerremony of Jeter's jersey #2 at Yankee Stadium on May 14, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — The captain’s team just got a little bigger.

Retired New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah have welcomed their first child. According to a tweet Friday from The Players’ Tribune , the media platform founded by Jeter, Bella Raine Jeter was born Thursday.

Her birth came as the 14-time All-Star closes in on a new job. Jeter is a limited partner in an ownership group led by venture capitalist Bruce Sherman that has a $1.2 billion agreement in place to buy the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria.

