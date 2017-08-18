Police: Speeding Driver Loses Control Of Vehicle, Passenger Killed In Crash

DETROIT (WWJ) – One man is dead and a woman is clinging to life after a rollover crash on Detroit’s west side.

The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday on Fenkell Avenue and Quincy, just east of Livernois. Police say the woman was speeding down Fenkell when she lost control of her car, which flipped and struck a building. Witnesses claim she could have been going up to 100 miles per hour.

A man, who was a passenger in the car, was partially thrown out of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman is hospitalized in extremely critical condition.

Fenkell is closed between Livernois and Dexter as police investigate.

