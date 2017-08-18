Dream Cruise, Woodward Dream Cruise, 2017, Ferndale, Michigan, Mustang Alley, Ford
Ribbon Cutting Event Kicks Off 2017 Dream Cruise On Friday

Filed Under: Ferndale, Woodward Dream Cruise

FERNDALE (WWJ) — It’s the weekend car buffs wait all year for — the Woodward Dream Cruise!

The 23rd annual Dream Cruise officially takes over Woodward Avenue on Saturday as more than 1 million people will line a 16-mile stretch of road. However, the festivities truly began on Friday night with a number of events taking place along the avenue.

From a ribbon cutting to the lights and sirens parade of classic police and fire vehicles going up Woodward, Dream Cruise 2017 unofficially kicked off on Friday evening in Ferndale.

The event will again be the home to Ford’s Mustang Alley. That meant Henry Ford III, great great grandson of the founder of Ford, was in attendance on Friday to take part in the fun.

“The great thing about the Mustang and the great thing about Ford is that so many people have a connection to our brand and they get to make it their own and be apart of it,” Ford III told WWJ’s reporter Jon Hewett. “We all are just a big extended family in a way, which is awesome.”

Despite some 40,000 classic cars set to cruise the avenue Saturday, Debbie Vance of Warren said the more than 1 million spectators are just as entertaining.

“Some of them get so enthused when certain cars go bye and it’s fun to watch,” she said.

The Dream Cruise officially runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. For more details on this year’s Dream Cruise visit woodwarddreamcruise.com and also stay tuned to WWJ News Radio 950 all day on Saturday.

