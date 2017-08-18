19-Year-Old Woman Charged After Fight With Girlfriend Outside Bloomfield Market

BLOOMFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – A young woman has been charged with domestic assault following an incident in a Bloomfield Township parking lot.
According to police, 19-year-old Aaliyah Mason of Pontiac got into an argument with her girlfriend outside Hollywood Market, in the 1500 block of S. Opdyke Road, Tuesday afternoon.
The argument escalated, police said; and, according to witnesses, Mason began punching the other woman. Both parties refused medical attention at the scene. Police did not say what the women were fighting about.
Mason was arrested and lodged at the Bloomfield Township Police Department overnight. Bond was set at $5,000 at an arraignment in 48th District Court on Wednesday.
A pretrial hearing in the case is scheduled Wednesday, Aug. 23.