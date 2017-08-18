Police: Swastikas, Racial Slurs Spray-Painted At Ann Arbor Park

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – Police are looking for tips from the public after spray-painted racial slurs and swastikas were discovered in and around an Ann Arbor skate park.

Police responded Friday morning responded to a call about the graffiti discovered at Veterans Memorial Park on Jackson Road.

While the Ann Arbor Police Detective Bureau continues to investigate the incident, there will be an increase in patrols in and around city parks. In addition, the skating area within Veterans Memorial Park will be closed until further notice; while the pool and other areas of the park remain open.

This incident comes as swastika and other racially charged symbols have appeared in West Michigan and elsewhere across the U.S. In the aftermath of violence involving white nationalists and Neo -Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend, it appears there could be a connection.

Ann Arbor police are asking citizens to report any suspicious behavior or activity in and around city parks. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the AAPD Tipline at 734-794-6939 or email TIPS@a2gov.org.

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the graffiti.