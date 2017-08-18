Authorities: Oakland County Teen Dragged From Bathtub, Attacked By Home Invader

ORION TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities are on the hunt for a man who attempted to rape a teenage girl in her Orion Township home.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the 17-year-old victim was soaking in a bathtub at her house on Morgan Road Wednesday night when she was attacked.

Detectives say the suspect entered the home, came into the bathroom and grabbed the girl from the tub, dragging her to the living home where he forced her onto the couch. The suspect then tried to undo his pants but the teen fought back, kicking him in the stomach.

That’s when the victim says the dog began barking at the door, startling the suspect, who then fled the home. Officials say the girl waited over an hour before calling 911. Responding deputies searched the area but were unable to find him.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s with a muscular build, 5’11” to 6′ tall with dark eyebrows. He was wearing blue jeans and a gray zip-up hoodie with a tan-colored cloth over his face.

As an investigation continues, the sheriff’s office said detectives have a suspect in mind who has previous ties to the family and home. At last word, deputies were still searching for him.