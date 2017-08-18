Tigers Place Anibal Sanchez On 10-Day DL, Recall JaCoby Jones

DETROIT — The Tigers announced on Friday that right-handed starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with tightness in his left hamstring. Outfielder JaCoby Jones has been recalled from Triple-A Toledo to take Sanchez’s spot on the roster.

Sanchez (3-3, 6.95 ERA) left Wednesday’s start against the Texas Rangers after only 2 1/3 innings.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus told reporters prior to Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers that Sanchez’s injury is similar to the one he endured earlier this season off a comebacker that hit him while pitching for the Mud Hens.

Jones returns to the Tigers looking for a better big league stint then earlier this year. Jones struggled earlier this year with the Tigers, hitting .137 (7-for-51) with one home run and four RBIs in 22 games. He was batting .243 with nine home runs and 43 RBIs in 89 games with Toledo this year.

According to Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press, based on the schedule the Tigers won’t need a fifth starter until Aug. 26 against the Chicago White Sox.