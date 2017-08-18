Trey Songz Takes Plea Deal, Apologizes To Detroit After Melee At The Joe

DETROIT (WW) – Trey Songz has entered a guilty plea in connection with a violent incident during a concert at Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena.

The R&B artist, whose legal name is Tremaine Neverson, agreed to plead to two misdemeanor counts of disturbing the peace in a deal with prosecutors. He appeared in a courtroom Friday at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in Detroit where felony charges against him were dismissed as part of the agreement.

The 32-year-old had been charged with one count of assaulting a police officer and one count of aggravated assault after he allegedly punched a cop and started throwing things when his mic was cut off during a concert last year.

As part of the deal Neverson was sentenced to 18 months non-reporting. He also agreed to undergo counseling for anger management as well as drug and alcohol testing and pay restitution, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Detroit Free Press reports the singer apologized in court, adding “I love Detroit.”

The alleged incident happened Dec. 28 as Neverson was closing out “The Big Show at The Joe,” which also featured Chris Brown and Lil Yachty.

Police said the “Bottoms Up” singer became belligerent when someone told him his time was up at around 11:30 p.m. He taunted those in charge, repeatedly singing “Go on and do it, cut me off,” followed by, “A n**** cut me off, I’m going the f*** crazy. You understand?”

When his microphone was shut off, prosecutors say Neverson went into a frenzy, throwing microphones and speakers across the stage and into the crowd.

Officers went on stage to calm situation down, but Neverson allegedly continued throwing things — one item striking someone in the head. According to prosecutors, when police approached Neverson to arrest him, the singer allegedly struck an officer with his fist, causing a concussion.