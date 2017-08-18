Wins For Warriors Hosts Inaugural Patriot Ruck In Honor Of Military, Veterans And First Responders

August 18, 2017 (DETROIT) – Wins for Warriors Foundation today announced the launch of the inaugural Patriot Ruck (#RuckToHonor) to honor all military members, veterans, and first responders who served and sacrificed after the attacks on September 11th. Detroit’s urban ruck, hosted in collaboration with Michigan Fitness Foundation, will be held on Saturday, September 9th and aims to bring together the civilian and military community to build widespread awareness and support for our heroes on the front lines. Patriot Ruck participants will walk through Downtown Detroit with “rucksacks,” or weighted backpacks to simulate ruck marches that are incorporated into military missions and training. Justin Verlander’s Wins for Warriors Foundation is hosting the Patriot Ruck during the same time as Marine Week Detroit, a five-day celebration of Community, Country and Corps hosted by the United States Marine Corps.

“The Patriot Ruck is a sincere thank you to our military members, veterans, and first responders for their service and countless sacrifices made after the September 11 attacks,” said Justin Verlander. “We’re looking forward to bringing the Patriot Ruck to Downtown Detroit to honor those brave men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. I hope the entire surrounding community shows our strength in numbers and joins Wins for Warriors in this gesture of gratitude, respect and remembrance.”

Wins for Warriors has partnered with Under Armour and its UA Freedom platform to provide exclusive shirts for all participants which will serve as their ongoing vow to support those who have devoted their lives to defending their country and helping their communities.

Registration fees for the Wins for Warriors Patriot Ruck are $35 per person or $25 for military members and veterans. When registering, you will have the chance to choose a three-mile or six-mile ruck option. All experience levels are welcome and encouraged to participate! The registration fee will also include a map of the course, real-time photo uploads and finish line photo opportunities, and a commemorative Wins for Warriors flag. For more information and to register, visit PatriotRuckDetroit.com. All proceeds of the event will benefit local military members and veterans through Wins for Warriors Foundation.

The Patriot Ruck will start at Hart Plaza and go along the riverfront as over 700 Marines “take over” the city during Marine Week with over 80 events including static displays in the parking lots next to the GM Renaissance Center, live performances, demonstrations and community service projects. Participants of the Patriot Ruck will be in prime position to also participate in the Marine Week events.