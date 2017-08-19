$1 Million Gift To Create Michigan State Virtual-Learning Platform

EAST LANSING (AP) – A $1 million gift to the Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University will create a virtual-learning platform for students focusing on advanced business analytics.
The gift from financial services business EY will establish the EY Analytics Collaboratory. The funds will support curriculum development, including live cases and customized course materials, as well as developing a cloud-based virtual learning infrastructure.
Students from the East Lansing school may enroll in courses to complement those offered in Broad’s master’s in business analytics program. University President Lou Anna K. Simon says in a statement it will be an “extraordinary learning opportunity for current and future Spartans.”
EY’s partnerships with Michigan State include the Ernst & Young Endowment Fund for the Department of Accounting & Information Systems that was established in 1995.
