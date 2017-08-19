Court: Girl Who Killed Toddler Heard ‘Demon’s Voice’

MUSKEGON (WWJ/AP) — Court documents say an 8-year-old girl accused of killing a toddler at a home daycare in western Michigan suffers from “serious mental health” issues, including hearing a demon’s voice.
The Department of Health and Human Services filed a petition in Muskegon County Family Court saying the girl, who was also cared for at the home daycare, killed 14-month-old Korey Landon Brown on April 14.
The petition filed last month asks the court to place her in a location that protects her brother and other children.The petition says the best placement is Hawthorn Center, a state-run residential psychiatric facility in Northville for children and adolescents.
MLive says the petition followed an investigation by multiple agencies.
The day-care provider, Keysha Collins, will be on probation for a year under a deal struck last week in Muskegon County court. Collins is not accused of injuring Korey Brown, but authorities said she failed to properly supervise children.
