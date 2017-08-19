Dream Cruise Attracting People From All Over World

FERNDALE (WWJ) — For those who are from around here the Dream Cruise is an annual event that makes up the Michigan summer.

But the event isn’t only for Michiganders. It also attracts people from all over the world.

That includes Mark Fletcher, who traveled across the world from Australia to attend this year’s event. Fletcher, who goes by Fletch, hosts a classic car restoration show back in Australia, and said he loves the history behind this event.

“What I love about Woodward is the history,” Fletcher told WWJ. “An 11-mile stretch of road where the car manufacturers used to test drive their performance cars at night. They would only come out for a few minutes and then go back again. Then the (research and development) guys the next day would talk about how to perfect the product. That’s awesome.”

Fletcher will be one of an estimated 1.3 million people that’ll turn out for the Dream Cruise. The event officially began this morning at 9 a.m. and runs until 9 p.m. tonight. However, the festivities have been going on all week with a ribbon cutting and classic police and fire vehicle parade last night.

Friends from our northern border also made the trip across country lines to witness this year’s Dream Cruise. That included one woman from Canada.

“This is fabulous, we love it out here,” a Toronto woman told WWJ’s Charlie Langton.

For some people it’s not about the cars but about just hanging out and enjoying the party-like atmosphere. Langton has caught up with a number of people who said they aren’t car people but simply enjoy the “people watching” aspect of the Dream Cruise.

Regardless of what you’re into, it sounds like everyone in attendance is having a good time.

“I’m the wife of a car lover,” one woman told Langton. “I don’t really know much about cars but it sure is fun. It’s just a riot hanging out.”