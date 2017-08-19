Dream Cruise Weather Forecast By The Hour: Chance Of Rain Early

ROYAL OAK (CBS Detroit) – If you’re headed out to the Woodward Dream Cruise on Saturday, you might want to wait until the afternoon.
CBS 62 Chief Forecaster Karen Carter says there’s a chance of showers and storms throughout the morning and around lunchtime.
“We should see those come to an end throughout the afternoon and those clouds decreasing, too. So, more sunshine by the late afternoon,” said Carter.
Here’s a look at the hourly forecast:
7 AM — Cloudy, 65
8 AM — Cloudy, 66 (Chance of rain 20%)
9 AM — Mostly cloudy, 68 (Chance of rain 20%)
10 AM — Mostly cloudy, 71 (Chance of rain 20%)
11 AM — Partly cloudy, 73 (Chance of rain 20%)
12 PM — Partly cloudy, 74 (Chance of rain 20%)
1 PM — Partly cloudy, 76
2 PM — Partly cloudy, 77
3 PM — Mostly sunny, 78
4 PM — Sunny, 79
5 PM — Sunny, 79
6 PM — Sunny, 79
7 PM — Mostly sunny, 78
8 PM — Mostly sunny, 76
9 PM — Clear, 74
10 PM — Clear, 72
11 PM — Clear, 70
12 AM — Clear, 69
1 AM — Clear, 68
2 AM — Clear, 67
Know before you go! Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.