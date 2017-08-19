Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores Knocked Out Of LLWS

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — There will be no Little League World Series championship for the boys of Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores.
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores was officially eliminated from the Little League World Series on Saturday. Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores, who represented the Great Lakes Region, was mercied by New Jersey, 15-5, to pick up its second loss in two games during the double-elimination tournament.
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores started off hot on Saturday, leading 2-0 early in the game. However, New Jersey picked runs in three straight innings — including nine in the top of 4th — to take a commanding 10-run lead.
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores lost its only other game during the Little League World Series on Thursday against Texas, 5-1.
This was the first time Michigan was represented in the Little League World Series since 2013.