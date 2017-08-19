Grosse Point Woods-Shores, Little League, Little League World Series, Baseball, Great Lakes Region
WATCH WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE LIVE WITH CHARLIE LANGTON: CATCH ALL THE ACTION HERE

Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores Knocked Out Of LLWS

Filed Under: baseball, Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores, Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — There will be no Little League World Series championship for the boys of Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores.

Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores was officially eliminated from the Little League World Series on Saturday. Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores, who represented the Great Lakes Region, was mercied by New Jersey, 15-5, to pick up its second loss in two games during the double-elimination tournament.

Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores started off hot on Saturday, leading 2-0 early in the game. However, New Jersey picked runs in three straight innings — including nine in the top of 4th — to take a commanding 10-run lead.

Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores lost its only other game during the Little League World Series on Thursday against Texas, 5-1.

This was the first time Michigan was represented in the Little League World Series since 2013.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch