Kristen Bell Tells How Dax Shepard Once Dumped Her For Another Woman

DETROIT (WWJ) — With the latest news of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ separation, some will consider Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell as the hands down top role model celebrity couple. However, there was a short period of time where Shepard didn’t want to be with Bell.

During a recent interview with PopSugar, Bell opened up and said early in their relationship Shepard, who is from Michigan, broke up with her for another woman. Bell said Shepard wasn’t initially ready to settle down while she had already fell in love with him.

“We were dating for about three months, and I already knew that I was in love with him and he was hesitant because he knew he was still dating other people,” Bell told PopSugar. “He sat me down and said, ‘I can’t have this right now. I think you’re wonderful, but I am still dating other people.'”

While you’d think she would resent him for doing this, Bell actually acknowledged it took guts to be honest and up front like this with her.

Lucky for Bell — and so many of their fans — Shepard quickly realized he had made a huge mistake and got back together with her after only four days.

“He called me and he was like, ‘I don’t know what I was thinking. I was dating someone else but they’re just not as interesting as you, and I don’t know what I’m doing,’ and he came back,” Bell said.

She also mentioned that while it happened a long time ago she’ll never forget it happened.

“I still always remind him of when he broke up with me,” Bell added.

It’s hard to believe there may have been a life without these two together. Thankfully Shepard didn’t need a whole lot of time to realize what a catch Bell is.