Powerball Players Have Chance At $535 Million Jackpot Tonight

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Powerball players will hold their breath as numbers are drawn for one of the nation’s biggest lottery jackpots.

The numbers for an estimated $535 million jackpot will be drawn Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The prize has grown so large because no one has matched all six balls in more than two months, so the jackpot has grown after every drawing. The prize now ranks as the eighth largest in U.S. history.

The odds of winning the giant prize is one in 292.2 million. Each play costs $2.

Powerball is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The $535 million jackpot is the annuity option, paid over 29 years. A winner who opts for a cash payout would get $340.1 million, minus taxes.

If a Michigan player wins the jackpot, it would be the largest lottery prize ever won in Michigan. The current record holder is Donald Lawson of Lapeer, who won a $337 million Powerball jackpot on Aug. 15, 2012.

The last Michigan player to win the Powerball jackpot was Julie Leach, of Three Rivers. She won the game’s $310.5 million jackpot on Sept. 30, 2015.

The largest Powerball jackpot, worth $1.586 billion, was won in January 2016 and split among three people who matched the winning numbers.

