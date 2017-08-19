What Is The Most Iconic Restaurant In Michigan?

FRANKENMUTH (WWJ) – Michigan is home to many well-known eateries and diners, but which is the state’s most iconic restaurant?

The expert list makers over at Thrillist.com put together a ranking of the most iconic restaurants in every state in America. To qualify for this list, the business had to be around for at least 30 years, and still be a crowd favorite today. Quality of food wasn’t so much of a factor as was a restaurant’s popularity and level of “famous-ness.”

According to the list, the most iconic restaurant in Michigan is — Bavarian Inn in Frankenmuth.

Here’s what the website had to say about the restaurant, which was established in 1888:

Like the long road to Wall Drug in South Dakota, signs for the German-modeled town of Frankenmuth can be spotted with alarming frequency for about 1,000 miles before you reach it. Mostly for Bronner’s, the largest 365-day Christmas store. But the real draw is the Bavarian Inn, a magical place where buxom, dirndl-clad waitresses serve up gigantic, all-you-can-eat fried chicken (and mashed potatoes, soup, bread, and, ugh, veggies) to folks who travel from all corners of the region for a taste. Yes, it’s pretty corny inside the massive faux-German compound; especially when the polka bands get down. But damned if it isn’t an institution. And giant beers make it all the more surreal.