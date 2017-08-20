1,500 Needed Rescue In 2016, This Year US, Canadian Coast Guards Urge Against Port Huron Float Down

PORT HURON, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – The U.S. and Canadian coast guards are advising people not to participate in the Port Huron Float Down along the St. Clair River.
A joint letter issued by the agencies states the event is unsanctioned and poses risks to the participants and others over the 7.5 mile (12-kilometer) course.
Mother nature had another destination planned for thousands of people who took part in the event last year.
About 5,000 people took part floating along the river in rafts and inflatables in 2016 when strong westerly winds took about 1,500 over to the Canadian side of the river.
The letter also notes a 19-year-old man drowned during the 2014 event.
The event with people floating on inflatables and other devices was scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Sunday. Boat traffic was prohibited between noon and 8 p.m. Sunday for a section of the river without approval from a coast guard patrol commander.
