2017 Thunder Over Michigan Air Show, September 2-4, 2017

SCHEDULE:

9:00 – Air Show Grounds Open

9:00 – Cadet, Bomber, Fighter and Officers Clubs Open

10:00 – Beer Gardens Open

10:30 – 11:00 – WWII Air & Ground Battle

12:00 – 4:00 – Air Show Featured theme: “The Wonderful World of Flight”

FEATURING:

• U.S. Navy ‘Blue Angels’

• U.S.M.C. C-130 ‘Fat Albert’

• Wingwalking Aerobatics – The Shelton’s

• Beech 18 Aerobatics – Matt Younkin

• Modern Military Aircraft Flybys

• Modern Military Static Displays

• Vintage Military Flybys

• Vintage Military Statics

• Theme Aircraft – C-47 Skytrain

• WWII Air & Ground Battles

• Kids Zone Play Area

• …. and much, much, more!

5:00 – Air Show Grounds Close

CADET CLUB

No need to bring a chair, we’ll save you a seat! Catch all the action. Includes: folding chairs, access to non-public portable washrooms and a terrific view of the show! Seating is limited to the first 600 tickets sold per day.

ALL AGES

$15 (SAVE $5) & $20 gate price

Buy tickets at YankeeAirMuseum.org

BOMBER CLUB

The BOMBER CLUB is a spacious, tented area designed for guests to enjoy some shade and have access to tables and chairs for relaxation. Bomber Club patrons will enjoy complimentary beverages (nonalcoholic) all day and will have access to non-public portable washrooms. The Bomber Club chalet includes premium outdoor seating along the flight line. Space is limited to 800 people per day.

Adults – $30 (SAVE $10) & $40 gate price

Kids (15 & under) – $15 (SAVE $5) & $20 gate price

Buy tickets at YankeeAirMuseum.org

FIGHTER CLUB

Join in the experience by spending your day at the FIGHTER CLUB. Enjoy the festive atmosphere and entertainment while attending the Air Show in this premium chalet. Bring the whole family and enjoy an outstanding catered buffet-style lunch and complimentary beverages (beer and nonalcoholic) all day and access to non-public portable washrooms. The Fighter Club chalet includes premium outdoor seating along the flight line. Space is limited to 400 people per day.

Adult $75 (SAVE $20) $95 gate price

Kids (15 & under) – $30 (SAVE $10) & $40 gate price

Buy tickets at YankeeAirMuseum.org

OFFICERS CLUB

Enjoy the Air Show in style from the most exclusive seating area at the show. The OFFICERS CLUB will include the finest of amenities and the best view

of the show. This private premium club features a spacious tented area and prime seats on the flightline. Officers Club guests will be served a catered breakfast, grilled luncheon entrees with delicious side dishes, an afternoon old fashioned ice cream sundae bar, and snacks and appetizers throughout the day. The Officers Club features complimentary premium beverage service (beer, wine, liquor, soft drinks, water) all day. Guests of the OFFICERS CLUB will have exclusive access to private air conditioned restroom facilities. Space is limited to 200 people per day.

Adult – $190 (SAVE $40) & $230 gate price

Kids (15 & under) – $80 (SAVE $20) & $100 gate price

Buy tickets at YankeeAirMuseum.org

UNITED STATES NAVY BLUE ANGELS

The Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy’s Flight demonstration team, began in 1946 near the end of World War II because of a desire to keep the public interested

in Naval Aviation. In June 1946, the Blue Angels performed for the first time at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, FL. Over the years the Blue Angels have added to their performance and updated their aircraft, and remain an important staple to air shows.

UNITED STATES NAVY C-130 “FAT ALBERT”

Almost as well known to Blue Angels fans, as the blue and gold F/A-18 is the team’s support aircraft – the C-130 “Fat Albert.” The C-130 is a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft designed and built by Lockheed and a workhorse of the military of dozens of nations.

AIRCRAFT RIDES

Whether it’s in our B-17 “Yankee Lady”, B-25 “Yankee Warrior”, C-47 “Yankee Doodle Dandy” or WACO Biplane; you can book a ride in any of the Yankee Air Museum’s historic flyable aircraft and experience what it was like to be a military pilot!

MILITARY STATICS

Every year, Thunder Over Michigan has an impressive list of all of the wonderful aircraft you can see. You’ll be able to get up close and personal and see just how magnificent this impressive machinery is. From WWII to today, don’t miss your chance to get your hands on aviation history.

GREG SHELTON AIRSHOW

Greg Shelton and his wife Ashley have wowed audiences all over the United States and abroad with their aerobatic wing walking routine in their 450

Super Stearman painted in patriotic colors of red, white and blue. That aircraft will perform full aerobatic show routines. Greg has often been referred to by many as “one of the best aerobatic warbird air shows pilots.”

YOUNKIN AIR IN THE TWIN BEECH 18

Matt Younkin’s Beech 18 performance is likely the most unusual act on the airshow circuit today. The Beech 18 was never designed for aerobatic flight;

however that doesn’t make it incapable of doing just that. It begins with a roll on takeoff followed by a series of Cuban eights, pointrolls, and even a loop. The conclusion is a dirty pass dubbed the “Elephant Waltz” in which Matt rocks the huge transport’s wings more than 90 degrees with the landing gear and flaps extended!

WWII BATTLES

Thunder Over Michigan is home to the world’s largest air and ground battle reenactment. More than 250 re-enactors in authentic military uniforms bring to life the sights, sounds and smells of warfare. With restored vintage aircraft, tanks, half-tracks and other equipment, the performance truly makes history.