Al Avila: ‘Minimal’ Probability of Trading Justin Verlander

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Will he stay or will he go? That’s the question that has been attached to Justin Verlander since the MLB non-waiver trade deadline came and went.

Now in order for the former MVP to be traded and be eligible for a postseason roster, he must be dealt before August 31.

97.1 The Ticket hosts Jamie Samuelsen and Jeff Riger spoke with Tigers GM Al Avila this morning and talked about that topic.

“Anything is possible,” Avila told Jamie and Riger. “You can’t say no because anything is possible at this point. I would say the probabilities are minimal. In the winter time it could be different, because some teams will then readjust their budgets they will try to move money, move some contracts to create a space for another player to come in if they are able to do that then maybe at that point they can go out and get a guy like Justin Verlander or any player who has a big contract.

Lately Verlander’s name has been connected with the Houston Astros as a trade piece.

Avila was also asked about the status of manager Brad Ausmus and whether or not he will return next season. “I haven’t talked to Brad about his situation and his contract,” Avila said. “This is the last year of his contract and it will expire at the end of the season and you know we’re evaluating that situation as well as we’re evaluating all of our players. I still work hand in hand with him, as far as coming up in September what we’re going to do with the young players and who you want to give opportunities to and things of that nature so were working like that hand in hand. As far as his future it will be talked about later on towards the end of the season and at that point we’ll make a decision.

When asked if he knows what he will do, he simply replied “no.”

Given those quotes, do you want the Tigers to still do everything possible in regards to trading Verlander and do you want the Tigers to bring back Brad Ausmus as the manager of the Tigers?