And The Newest SI Swimsuit 2018 Model Is… [PHOTOS/VIDEOS]

Chase Carter has been named the newest member of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018. For the first time ever, SI Swimsuit took viewers behind-the-scenes of an exclusive SI Swimsuit photoshoot in real time and went LIVE on Facebook on location in the Bahamas. Editor MJ Day dropped a changing tube to unveil Chase Carter, marking Chase as the second member of the SI Swimsuit 2018 class. SI Swimsuit then went live on Facebook throughout the weekend to show off Chase’s photoshoots, talk to her one-on-one about her experience, and explore the exotic locale.

+See more on SwimDaily: SI Swimsuit makes history with its first real-time photo shoot

+Get to know the newest SI Swimsuit model Chase Carter here: http://on.si.com/2wwq0uU

+Watch SI Swimsuit reveal Chase Carter LIVE on Facebook: http://bit.ly/2wwvoy1

THERES WATER, ITS RAINING …. AND IM GETTING BUCKET(ed) 😂😂😂 @si_swimsuit @christinecherbonnier @anthonycristianosalon A post shared by Chase Carter (@lilbabycheezus) on Aug 20, 2017 at 5:31am PDT

🤷🏼‍♀️ A post shared by Chase Carter (@lilbabycheezus) on Aug 6, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

A post shared by Chase Carter (@lilbabycheezus) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

Just two 🥓 strips keeping me afloat A post shared by Chase Carter (@lilbabycheezus) on Jun 21, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Chase is a native of the Bahamas- where her SI Swimsuit photoshoot took place- and she’s been modeling since age 13 when she was scouted at the Sydney Airport. She loves sports and played tennis, soccer, and softball; she’s also a huge NBA and NFL fan. LeBron James is Chase’s favorite athlete.

Chase joins Anne de Paula, SI Swimsuit’s 2017 Model Search winner, as the only two models confirmed to appear in the 2018 edition. In the coming weeks and months, SI Swimsuit will reveal one model per photoshoot LIVE on the SI Swimsuit Facebook page. After their identities are revealed, SI Swimsuit will give fans an inside look at the experience of joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family through sit-down interviews, peeks behind-the-scenes of the photoshoots, and much more. Stay tuned to SwimDaily.com and follow SI Swimsuit on social media to watch the 2018 edition come to life.