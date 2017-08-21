2 Trapped, Buried At Macomb County Construction Site

CHESTERFIELD (WWJ) – A rescue effort is underway in Chesterfield Township where two men found themselves trapped in a trench.
The accident happened late Monday afternoon, witnesses told WWJ Newsradio 950, at a construction site on Edgewater Street in the area of 21 Mile Road and Jefferson Ave., north of Selfridge International Guard Base in Chesterfield Township.
Reports say the pair became trapped while working in a basement of home along the water on Monday. At 5 p.m., the men were said to be alive and responsive, but buried several feet down in dirt, in pain from the pressure.
A short time later, one of the men had been pulled out by a rescue crew and taken away from the scene by EMS. His condition was not immediately known.
It’s unclear at this time what caused the accident. The men’s name have not been released.
Police, fire and EMS remain on the scene.
