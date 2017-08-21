Construction, Weeknight Shutdowns Planned For Detroit-Windsor Tunnel

DETROIT (WWJ) — Construction barrels have now found their way underneath the Detroit River.

A large and complicated project on the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will mean nightly tunnel closures for eight months. The weeknight shutdowns — Sunday thru Thursday — will begin in late October or early November and continue thru May 2018.

Neal Belitsky, president of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, said it’s time to replace the 86-year old tunnel’s entire concrete ceiling.

“The tunnel as you know is 86 years old and we spend a lot of time, and frankly quite a bite of money making sure that the tunnel serves the traveling public and does that safely,” Belitsky told WWJ.

The weeknight shutdowns will run from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. of the next day. During those hours the tunnel will be completely off-limits.

There will also be a few full weekend closures that will most likely begin around the start of the project this fall.

Throughout this process drivers will likely be detoured to the Ambassador Bridge.

The project will cost an estimated $16.8 million, according to the Windsor Star. Belitsky said this project is needed in order to keep the tunnel in great working space to last another 80-plus years.

“We plan to remove the ceiling of the tunnel and replace it with a new one,” Belitsky said. “We are looking to get at least another 86 years of service out of the tunnel.”