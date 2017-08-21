IT'S SOLAR ECLIPSE DAY! WATCH IT LIVE ON CBS NEWS | REAL-TIME FORECAST| TIME IT WILL HAPPEN IN YOUR ZIP CODE| PARTIES| HOW TO WATCH WITHOUT GLASSES|

Michigan State Police: Don’t Watch The Solar Eclipse And Drive

May 20, 2012 in Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona. Differing from a total solar eclipse, the moon in an annular eclipse appears too small to cover the sun completely, leaving a ring of fire effect around the moon. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Don’t watch the eclipse and drive. That’s the message from Michigan State Police ahead of Monday afternoon’s much-anticipated event.

MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw says police are expecting at least a few accidents in connection with the solar eclipse. Or, at least, as a result of drivers looking at it.

“One of the things that we always worry about is people pulling off to the side of the road or actually just stopping in the middle of the lane when it actually happens and getting out of their car and looking at it,” Shaw told WWJ Newsradio 950.

“We’ve learned it through the fireworks in Detroit; where we’ve actually seen people stop in the middle of the freeway to watch the fireworks. And solar eclipse, fireworks, about the same thing,” Shaw said.

[WATCH THE ECLIPSE LIVE ONLINE]

If you want to watch the eclipse, Shaw said, pull off the roadway and park somewhere safely first.

“Also, be aware it’s going to get dark out there,” he added. “So don’t be afraid to turn on your headlights and kind of take your time and realize that everybody’s going to be looking at it and not paying attention to what they’re doing behind the wheel.”

Shaw said State Police will be ready, just in case people don’t follow this advice.

This will be the first time the path of a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. in 99 years. People in the metro Detroit area will be treated to a view of a partial eclipse beginning at 1:03 p.m., hitting its peak at 2:27 p.m., and ending at around 3:47 p.m.

Please note: It’s not safe to look at the sun during the partial eclipse. Those who are not wearing approved eclipse glasses risk permanent damage to their eyes.

