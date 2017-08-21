Police: 29-Year-Old Belleville Man Hit, Killed While Walking On I-94

ROMULUS (WWJ) – A pedestrian was killed, struck by a vehicle Monday morning along westbound I-94, just east of I-275 in Romulus.

According to Michigan State Police the victim — identified as a 29-year-old Belleville man — was walking in the left lane, west of Wayne Road, when he was struck by a silver Saturn VUE SUV at 6:20 a.m.

The vehicle, which had extensive front-end damage, was towed from the scene. The driver and passenger were not injured.

Pedestrian / vehicle accident on WB I-94 just east of I-275. Lots of traffic back ups. @WWJ950 @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/9MC8o98eF1 — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) August 21, 2017

The accident slowed traffic during the morning commute, with all lanes of westbound I-94 blocked for a time following the crash. Reporting from the scene at 9 a.m, WWJ’s Charlie Langton said the body, as well as some debris, remained in the roadway, with police directing traffic around it. By 9:45 a.m., the scene had been cleared and all lanes had reopened.

Police said it’s unclear at this time why the man was walking on the freeway. His name is being withheld until his family can be notified.

An investigation is ongoing.

