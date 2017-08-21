IT'S SOLAR ECLIPSE DAY! WATCH IT LIVE ON CBS NEWS | REAL-TIME FORECAST| TIME IT WILL HAPPEN IN YOUR ZIP CODE| PARTIES| HOW TO WATCH WITHOUT GLASSES|

Listen In On Your Kid’s Phone Call? In Michigan, You May Go To Jail

DETROIT (WWJ) – It may be deemed a protective gesture by some parents but listening in on your child’s phone call could be costly.

How bad could it get?

WWJ Newsradio Legal Analyst Charlie Langton says you could be looking at a felony conviction including two years in prison for eavesdropping on a conversation between your kid and their friend.

State Representative Peter Lucido of Macomb County wants the law to ease up on parents.

He says parents should be able to listen in on their kids’ calls at will — under the auspices of protecting them.

Currently, the eavesdropping law only applies to landlines — interestingly, there’s no law prohibiting parents from checking their child’s cell phones or electronic media.

In Michigan, a person can legally record a phone conversation without the consent of the person on the other end of the line. However, it is illegal for a third party to listen in on the conversation or record it.

