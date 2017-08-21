Dearborn, Missing, Teen, Detroit FBI, Cleveland FBI, Adam Richko, Cognitively Impaired

Missing Cognitively Impaired Teen Is Reunited With Guardians

Filed Under: Cleveland FBI, Dearborn, Dearborn Police, Detroit FBI, Missing Teen

DEARBORN (WWJ) — A cognitively impaired 16-year-old boy who went missing in Dearborn yesterday has been found and reunited with his legal guardians.

Police announced that Adam Richko was located in a suburb outside of Cleveland on Monday at approximately 4:45 p.m. He was unharmed and has been reunited again with his legal guardians.

Richko was reported missing on Sunday after he left the park area of Prospect and Charles Streets. Richko has family ties in Ohio and may have been trying to get to them, according to an original release from authorities.

The FBI SEMTEC Task Force in Detroit and FBI in Cleveland assisted with locating and recovering Richko.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch