Missing Cognitively Impaired Teen Is Reunited With Guardians

DEARBORN (WWJ) — A cognitively impaired 16-year-old boy who went missing in Dearborn yesterday has been found and reunited with his legal guardians.
Police announced that Adam Richko was located in a suburb outside of Cleveland on Monday at approximately 4:45 p.m. He was unharmed and has been reunited again with his legal guardians.
Richko was reported missing on Sunday after he left the park area of Prospect and Charles Streets. Richko has family ties in Ohio and may have been trying to get to them, according to an original release from authorities.
The FBI SEMTEC Task Force in Detroit and FBI in Cleveland assisted with locating and recovering Richko.