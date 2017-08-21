IT'S SOLAR ECLIPSE DAY! WATCH IT LIVE ON CBS NEWS | REAL-TIME FORECAST| TIME IT WILL HAPPEN IN YOUR ZIP CODE| PARTIES| HOW TO WATCH WITHOUT GLASSES|

Motorcyclist Critically Injured, Hit By Suspected Drunken Driver In Oakland County

GROVELAND TWP. (WWJ) – A motorcycle driver was left in critical condition following a suspected drunken driving crash on a freeway ramp in northern Oakland County.

According to Michigan State Police, the accident happened at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Groveland Road near I-75 in Groveland Township.

Police say an SUV turned off of Grand Hall Road onto the northbound ramp to I-75 in front of two motorcycles — striking one of them. The driver who was hit was taken by EMS to a local hospital.

MSI investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash on the part of the SUV driver. Charges are pending as an investigation continues.

No names of further information about the victim or the responsible driver have been released.

