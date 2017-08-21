Luke Kennard, Savannah Chrisley, Detroit Pistons, NBA, Chrisley Knows Best, Breakup
Pistons’ Kennard, Reality TV Star Breakup

DETROIT — Someone is currently telling Luke Kennard that there are plenty more fish in the sea or some other breakup cliche.

According to multiple reports, Kennard — the Pistons 2017 first round draft pick — has broken up with reality TV star Savannah Chrisley.

“The last 4 months I’ve been dating Luke have been great but as a young woman of faith I made the decision that with where Luke and I both are in our careers, it was best to part as friends rather than deal with the pressures of wondering if you are the only one,” Chrisley told E! on Friday. “I was brought up to know my worth. I’m 20 now and so excited to live my life as beautifully as God intended. I will forever love the Kennard family.”

Right around the 2017 NBA Draft it became known that Kennard and Chrisley — from “Chrisley Knows Best” on the USA Network — began dating. She attended the draft with Kennard in June, and the high profile relationship began to gain plenty of attention in Detroit after the Pistons drafted the Duke shooting guard with the 12th overall pick.

It’s unclear who dumped who or if it was mutual but a tweet from Chrisley suggests it was a little messy.

Chrisley might have put on her best PR hat when she spoke with E! but a tweet — which came on the same day of her statement — suggests the split wasn’t so clean after all…

Who knows if that tweet was directed at Kennard or something else. Either way, Chrisley won’t be joining Kennard in Michigan this season, and maybe that means the rookie will have a little bit more time to focus on his game.

The Pistons open the 2017-18 season on Oct. 18 against the Charlotte Hornets at the brand new Little Caesars Arena.

