Police: Alcohol May Be Factor In Accident Injuring 2 On Moped

PONTIAC (WWJ) – Two people, including a teenager, have been hospitalized in an accident involving a moped in Pontiac.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department says a 13-year old was a passenger on the moped when a car turned in front of them on Huron Street and Woodward late Friday night.
The two victims on the moped are from Pontiac.
According to police the two were not wearing helmets.
Authorities say the driver of the moped may have been drinking.
An investigation into the cause of the accident is still underway.