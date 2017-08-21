Buena Vista Township, Flint, Skeleton Remains, Sunken Car, Police,
Police Identify Man Whose Skeleton Was Found In Sunken Car Near Flint

Filed Under: Buena Vista Township, flint, michigan state police, Skeleton Remains, Sunken Car

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Police have identified the man whose skeleton was found in a sunken car last week in Buena Vista Township just outside of Flint.

Police believe the identity of the man is Julius Colwye, who was 61 when he disappeared on Oct. 1, 1984. The skeletal remains were discovered on Tuesday of last week by a diving company doing some work in a small pond near some property.

car body lake crd tipster robert anderson Police Identify Man Whose Skeleton Was Found In Sunken Car Near Flint

The body of a missing man found in a car pulled from the Flint River. (Credit/WWJ Tipster Robert Anderson)

Police were able to determine the identity through a forensic pathology exam, dental forensic exam and by examining evidence from the vehicle.

Colwye was a Buena Vista Township resident when he was reported missing in 1984.

At this time police are continuing to investigate how the man ended up in the water, and are calling his death “suspicious.”

