Michigan State Basketball, College Basketball, CBS Sports, Tom Izzo
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Poll: MSU One Of Best College Basketball Teams In 2017-18

Filed Under: CBS Sports, College Basketball, Michigan State Basketball, Tom Izzo

EAST LANSING — CBS Sports polled more than 100 college basketball coaches on who will be the best team in 2017-18, and one team from the state of Michigan cracked the list.

While it’s nearly college football season again, that doesn’t mean it’s not too early to look ahead to the college basketball season. Or at least that’s what writers at CBS Sports believe, who released a story on Monday that announced who the coaches think are the best teams in the country. On that list is Michigan State.

Michigan State earned 28 percent of the coaches’ votes for the top team in college basketball, which finished second only to Arizona, who received 40 percent of the votes. Filling out the remainder of the list was Duke and Kansas tied for third at 9 percent and Louisville at 6 percent.

This should come as no surprise as Michigan State is still listed as one of the favorites on Vegas Insider to win the National Championship next year. However, some of the coaches’ quotes featured in the story will get your attention, including this great one from one anonymous coach.

“Has (Spartans coach Tom) Izzo ever had this much talent? Miles Bridges is a motherf*****. The Jackson kid (freshman Jaren Jackson) is better than you think. I don’t know their schedule. But I bet they don’t lose more than two Big Ten games.”

Another quote from the story pointed out that while Arizona is always deep in talent that Michigan State may go further because of Izzo.

“Michigan State, just because any time (Izzo) has mature teams they are hard to handle. He does an incredible job period, but when he has mature teams in his system that do what he wants, watch out. Arizona’s that team that always has the talent but always falls a little bit short, a game or two short.”

While this is a simple poll that has no impact on the upcoming season, it does further the hype train for this Spartans team entering next year. Only time will tell if Michigan State can live up to the hype and can capture Izzo’s second national championship.

Michigan State officially opens the season on Nov. 10 against North Florida. They’ll play a pair of exhibition games before that against Ferris State (Oct. 26) and Hillsdale (Nov. 3).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch